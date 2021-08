New York City FC had the lead against Toronto FC, but then gave it up, thus leading to a 2-2 draw. After a draw against Chicago Fire FC midweek, New York City FC traveled to Canada on Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Going into the fixture, the Pigeons’ opposition, Toronto FC, sat in second to last place in the Eastern Conference. But as seen in the match in Chicago, anything can happen, and where a team is in the standings does not matter when the whistle blows and the clock starts.