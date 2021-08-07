Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wichita The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Wichita County in west central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Tribune, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Wichita County, including the following locations Lydia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH