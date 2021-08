Jonathan Schoop's contract extension prior to free agency sends the message the Detroit Tigers are happy to build around their current roster. "It's a great step for us to get to keep players here that we can build with. Jonathan took a great step forward in solidifying our lineup and giving us something to build from," manager AJ Hinch said. "I use that word because it's the word Al (Avila, Tigers general manager) used, in that we're in the building. ... Jonathan's been a great foundation for us in our lineup. I love him.