Stories needed for Generations

“You are not alone” were the words Lorna Byrne, international best-selling author heard being whispered into her ear when her father died. She was hurting from losing her father, but felt comforted. These words didn’t come from her family or friends but from an angel. Lorna has had the ability to see and talk to angels ever since she can remember. They are a constant part of her life and have made her life a series of amazing adventures and revelations. It’s something each and every one of us has in our lives – a guardian angel. Lorna says everyone has one, no matter who you are or what you believe.