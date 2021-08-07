Cancel
Stories needed for Generations

 2 days ago

Aug. 7—WILLMAR — Generations, formerly Prime Time, will next be published in October as a special section within the West Central Tribune. People aged 55 and older are invited to write stories and submit pictures or other artwork for publication in these sections. Especially sought after at this time are your stories with regards to history, personal anecdotes and also your experiences with COVID-19 over the past year and a half.

