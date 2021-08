In the ‘70s and ‘80s, I took classes held at neighborhood park and pool during the summer. We’d take swim breaks to learn macrame, cross-stitching and other crafts. It was fun and kept us busy during long, hot summer days. If you have kids and have sent them to similar day camps and classes this summer or in the past, while simultaneously wishing there was something like that for adults, you are in luck. (I don’t have kids and I have also had this wish.)