Marina Sirtis never liked the Troi/Worf romance

By Rachel Carrington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarina Sirtis thoughts echoed those of many TNG fans. When the writers began the romance between Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and Lt. Commander Worf (Michael Dorn) in season seven of Star Trek: The Next Generation, many fans were befuddled. The relationship came out of nowhere as there hadn’t really been any indication previously that the pair were even leaning in that direction. But in one episode they go from friends to lovers, and fans weren’t the only ones who didn’t like it.

