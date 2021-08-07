Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Harrison County Schools donates books to UHC

By Times West Virginian, Fairmont
tribuneledgernews.com
 2 days ago

Aug. 7—BRIDGEPORT — The obstetrics department at United Hospital Center recently received a donation of books from Harrison County Schools. UHC Childbirth Educator and Lactation Counselor and Supervisor Lee Ann Romeo, left, accepted multiple copies of the book "The Wheels on the Bus" by Raffi Cavoukian and illustrated by Sylvie Wickstrom from Helen Roberts, federal programs curriculum coordinator for Harrison County Schools.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Harrison County Schools#United Hospital Center#Uhc Childbirth Educator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Local Schools Receive Grants

Several local schools in the Butler Area School District have been chosen to receive grants to improve access to nutritious fruits and vegetables. McQuistion Elementary School will receive nearly $28,000, Emily Brittain Elementary School has been awarded over $15,000, and Broad Street Elementary School will collect over $9,000. This money...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Books donated to Lehighton library

Joe Cortese, a former educator from Lehighton, who currently lives in Henderson, Nevada, recently stopped by the Lehighton Area Memorial Library to donate copies of his books, “Phoenixivity,” and “The Missing Link in American Public Education.” He made the presentation with Beth Frank, a well-known Lehighton artist who designed the covers of his books, to Melissa Hawk, right, who is the executive director and librarian at the library. His presentation included two copies of each book. One copy of each book will be for general circulation, while the second copy will be in the local history exhibit. “Phoenixivity” focuses on the art of using positive thinking and positive behavior to manifest and achieve amazing success, while his second book informs about what is missing in American public education. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
El Paso County, COGazette

Harrison School District 2 offers before and after school child care

Harrison School District 2 is offering free child care, before and after school, for the 2021-2022 school year. In partnership with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, the 11,000-student district’s Before and After School Care Program will begin serving the families of about 1,000 students from kindergarten through fifth grade when the new school year begins Tuesday, according to program coordinator Angela Outlaw.
Educationmidfloridanewspapers.com

Superintendent welcomes teachers back to school

SEBRING — Superintendent Brenda Longshore has been making her rounds recently to all the district’s schools welcoming teachers for the upcoming school year, which starts Tuesday, Aug. 10. At the Kindergarten Learning Center (KLC) Thursday morning it was the last welcome back. The school will no longer have kindergarten classes...
Educationameliamonitor.com

In-person convocation heldAmelia teachers return to school

The audience comprised mainly of Amelia County Public School teachers heard Director of Human Services Heather Gentry describe the 2020-21 school year as “transformational” and predicted the new school year will be just as memorable. Giving the welcome address at the schools’ opening convocation Monday (Aug. 2), Dr. Gentry reminded...
Osage Beach, MOlakenewsonline.com

Contest for donation to school being held

Honest Abe’s Home Services has announced a donation of $1,000 in school supplies to a local elementary school. The school which will be receiving this donation will be chosen by residents in the lake area during a voting period starting August 15. Voters can cast their choice once per day until August 30. The winner will be announced September 1.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Back to School Bash

Colleton families, it’s time to return to learn!. Colleton County School District will host the 14th annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 7, distributing book bags full of school supplies to our students and their families. The Back-to-School Bash will take place at Colleton County High School (150...
Waverly, PAMorning Times

Donations sought for annual used books sale

WAVERLY – The annual used book sale at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. This yearly sale is jointly sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club and the Waverly Methodist Mens...
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Rotarians receive L-UAC update

BUCKHANNON — Rotarians learned about statistics and needs of the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control (L-UAC) Facility during their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon. Jan Cochran is the current supervisor for L-UAC and has held this position for 19 years. A Rotarian introduced her by saying, “Her love for animals and experience in search and rescue led her to this position. She’s here today to inform and educate us on her responsibilities to the shelter and how each of us can be educators to our community concerning responsible pet ownership.”
CharitiesStatesville Record & Landmark

Local orthodontist, staff donate to Back to School Book Bag Drive

Local orthodontist Dr. Michael Woods and the team at Simply Southern Smiles presented a donation for the upcoming Back School Book Bag Drive hosted at the Bentley Community Center on Aug 14. The event, a partnership between “Become Men & Divine Rose Mentoring”, aims to provide free book bags and school supplies to children in need just in time for school. Contact Brittany Campbell at 704-880-6167 for more information or email Divinerosementoring@gmail.com.
Kidsket.org

Back to school resources for early learners

The 2021-22 school year is finally here! With all Kentucky schools returning to in-person learning, some children may need an extra boost of confidence as they enter the classroom this fall. Explore these PBS and KET resources to help get your child ready for the new school year:. With the...
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Annual Rotary Club school supply donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Rotary Club school supplies donation took place August 6. Throughout the year the Rotary Club slowly collects school supplies for all schools in the area. That includes D51 schools as well as private and charter schools. Once the donations are loaded up they...
Charitiestheweektoday.com

July’s Buck-A-Book Donation

We are excited to announce that the National Marine Life Center in Bourne will be receiving July’s Buck-A-Book proceeds. A $90 donation!
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

McDonald’s donating school supplies

Local McDonald’s owner-operators are donating 75 school supply kits to Pierre teachers on Monday from 2-4 p.m. Teachers must register online for a time slot. The kits include pencils, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues, paper, Post-it notes and more. Leonard Management Group is donating more than $30,000 in school supplies to teachers across three states, including South Dakota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy