Practice Report: Alabama Football Continues 2021 Preparations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With another day of cloudy skies with light showers and temperatures hovering around the mid-70s, Alabama football conducted its first Saturday practice of fall camp.

The Crimson Tide wore helmets and jerseys in its second practice, with just 23 scheduled practices remaining until the program's season opener against Miami in Atlanta. There was no media viewing period on Saturday.

While players are not required to wear masks at practice in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama coach Nick Saban revealed on Thursday morning that his program will be adhering to the same protocols over the next six weeks that it conducted last season.

Those protocols include masking indoors regardless of vaccination status as well as social distancing inside meetings.

"We’re going to use the same protocol for the next six weeks or so that we used last year,” Saban said. “Even though the majority of our players are vaccinated, we’re still going to be very cautious indoors and meetings and so forth on trying not to have an issue with the COVID.”

According to reports, the Crimson Tide is currently estimated to have over 90 percent of its players and staff vaccinated.

Saban along with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding will address the media on Sunday morning. Traditionally, the trio would speak in-person at the team's media day, but all interviews heading into the 2021 season will be conducted via Zoom in order to adhere to the program's COVID-19 protocols.

Gallery: Alabama Football Hosts Second Practice of Fall Camp

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics