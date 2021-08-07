Cancel
Providence, RI

2 Boston men shot dead outside Providence nightclub

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7wLv_0bL5SVoG00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police say two Boston men were shot to death early Saturday outside a Rhode Island nightclub.

Providence police were called to the Fuego Lounge around 2 a.m. and found one man dead and a second in critical condition.

Police said the second man died at Rhode Island Hospital less than an hour later.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names but said they were ages 29 and 27 and were from Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

