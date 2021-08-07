Why Cats Alum Jennifer Hudson Says Making The Movie Was An ‘Emotional And Heavy’ Experience For Her

Jennifer Hudson’s angelic voice and powerful acting is coming back to the big screen next weekend with the release of Respect, a biopic about the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Hudson’s last movie was also led by music, but became rather infamous. Remember Tom Hooper’s Cats? The adaptation of the popular Broadway musical horrified audiences, which was especially due to its distasteful CGI cats. Almost two years removed from the universally panned movie, Hudson is sharing her experience as Grizabella, which she says was "emotional and heavy."