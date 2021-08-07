Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Cats Alum Jennifer Hudson Says Making The Movie Was An ‘Emotional And Heavy’ Experience For Her

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Hudson’s angelic voice and powerful acting is coming back to the big screen next weekend with the release of Respect, a biopic about the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Hudson’s last movie was also led by music, but became rather infamous. Remember Tom Hooper’s Cats? The adaptation of the popular Broadway musical horrified audiences, which was especially due to its distasteful CGI cats. Almost two years removed from the universally panned movie, Hudson is sharing her experience as Grizabella, which she says was "emotional and heavy."

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 1

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hooper
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Emotion#Actor#Empire Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk 'Respect' in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to 'Irma Vep'; & more

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey's new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson. Centering on Hudson's upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.
Movieswashingtoninformer.com

Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson Burn Up the Screen in Aretha Franklin Biopic

After several revised release dates because of the pandemic, the wait for the highly-anticipated biopic on the life of the Queen of Soul has finally come to an end. The movie, “Respect,” directed by Liesl Tommy and featuring Jennifer Hudson in the lead role as Aretha Franklin, premieres in theaters across the U.S. on Aug. 13.
Celebritiesmyk104.com

Jennifer Hudson recalls final phone call with Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson stars as the legendary Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic Aretha, out August 13. Unfortunately, the iconic soul singer died in 2018, but Hudson still remembers the last conversation she had with her. “I definitely remember our last call,” Hudson told E!’s Daily Pop. “I miss hearing from...
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shares Photo Of Her Son Next to ‘Respect’ Poster

American Idol finalist and academy award winning actress Jennifer Hudson shared an adorable photo of her son and his friends clearly proud of her role in Respect, an upcoming biopic about Aretha Franklin. Hudson shared a photo on social media of her son in front of the movie poster. Hudson...
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Jennifer Hudson Surprises Fans At A ‘Queens Night Out’ Screening Of Her Movie ‘Respect’ In Atlanta

Last night here in Atlanta, Award-Winning Singer & Actress Jennifer Hudson attended the “Respect” fan screening at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square. She surprised fans in the audience with her appearance and the crowd was stunned! She looked gorgeous and I loved her cute outfit! Check out more pictures inside and don’t forget to check out the movie this month! I was supposed to be at this screening but couldn’t make it, dang it!
CelebritiesIGN

Respect - Official Clip: Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin Performs 'Respect'

Check out the clip from the upcoming movie, Respect, and watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin perform the iconic song, "Respect." Respect stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Brenda Nicole Moorer, Marlon Wayans, Mac Maron, Tituss Burgess, Kimberly Scott, LeRoy McClain, and Tate Donovan. Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy, arrives in the theaters on August 13, 2021.
Movieshotspotatl.com

Jennifer Hudson Looks Like Royalty In All-Purple At The ‘Respect’ Movie Premiere

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up for her big debut as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic about the late singer’s life, Respect, a role she was handpicked specifically by Franklin to play. The film, which comes out this Friday, held its big red carpet premiere tonight at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, where of course J.Hud looked like royalty and stole the show.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Jennifer Hudson Honors Aretha Franklin on the Red Carpet & Shares Rare Throwbacks from Meeting the Icon

Jennifer Hudson really knows how to transform into different characters, including everything from South African activist and politician Winnie Mandela to Grizabella in Cats. Now, Hudson is gearing up for the premiere of Respect, a biopic that follows the life and career of musical icon Aretha Franklin (The movie is set for a wide release on August 13, but we've already given it a five-star review.) While everyone's excited to see Hudson transform on the big screen, it seems the 39-year-old actress channeled her character when she showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of the film.

Comments / 1

Community Policy