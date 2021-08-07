Miniature Brain Models Developed to Study the Causes of Alzheimer’s and Test Drugs in Development
Summary: Researchers have developed a new brain organoid model to study the mechanistic causes of Alzheimer’s disease and test dementia drugs currently in development. Researchers led by City of Hope, a world-renowned research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, have developed a powerful miniature brain platform to study the mechanistic causes of Alzheimer’s disease and to test dementia drugs in development, reports a new study published today in Advanced Science.neurosciencenews.com
