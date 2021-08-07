Cancel
Emory, TX

Robert Burdette “Bob” West

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 2 days ago
We celebrate the life of Robert Burdette “Bob” West, 88, of Lake Fork in Emory, Texas as he joins our Lord and his parents, Charles Lawrence West and Gertrude Virginia Lewis West, two brothers Lawrence and Charles West, and many dear family and friends following a valiant battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Bob is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter Ann, her husband Greg, grandchildren Katherine and Robert Gough; daughter Janet, her husband Randy, grandchildren Alarie (and George Clark), Laney, and Emilie Reznik; daughter Terry, her husband Ron, grandchildren Elizabeth and John Fleitman; and son Robert “Bobby” West, Jr., his wife Laura, and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kathleen, and Robert “Robby” West III; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

