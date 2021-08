At Least 30 Christians Arrested on False Charges in Last Month. 07/23/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that at least 30 Christians in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have been falsely accused of engaging in forced religious conversions and arrested in the last month. This new wave of persecution was triggered in late June after two Muslim men were arrested and charged under the state’s new anti-conversion law.