Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Abba Kyari: The Nigerian super sleuth wanted in US

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbba Kyari has a reputation in Nigeria as a "super cop". He is a highly decorated police officer who investigates big criminal cases. And he hangs out with politicians and celebrities. But Mr Kyari's reputation has come under scrutiny since US law enforcement agencies indicated that he is wanted over...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Abba Kyari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Sleuth#Native Clothes#Fbi#Whatsapp#Wto#Dcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
U.K.Birmingham Star

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in state funding to purchase luxury mansions, private jets, etc. Teodoro Obiang Mangue, who is also vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, saw Britain freeze his assets and impose a travel ban under the UK's...
AfricaCouncil on Foreign Relations

U.S. Arrest Warrant Exposes Police Scandal in Nigeria

The charismatic head of the Intelligence Response team of the Nigeria Police Service, Abba Kyari, has been suspended pending the investigation of allegations by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he was in cahoots with Ramon Abbas, better known as “Hushpuppi“ a Nigerian “Yahoo boy,” a popular Nigerian term for cyber criminals, involved in money laundering and fraud. Abbas was arrested in Dubai last year, and after being expelled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—not extradited—he arrived in the United States to face trial. After pleading guilty as part of a plea bargain, Abbas was sentenced by a Los Angeles court to a maximum of twenty years in prison for “conspiracy to engage in money laundering.” Abbas allegedly paid Kyari N8 million (about $20,000) to arrest and jail a rogue member of Abbas’ criminal group; those allegations are currently being investigated by the Nigerian police. A U.S. district court issued a warrant for Kyari’s arrest, but American authorities have not requested his extradition, though much of the Nigerian media expects that they will do so.
AfricaBBC

Nigeria suspends 'Hushpuppi-linked' police officer Abba Kyari

Nigeria has suspended one of its most highly respected police officers after he was indicted in the US on money laundering charges. Deputy commissioner Abba Kyari is accused of taking bribes from Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ray Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty to money laundering in the US. Mr Kyari has...
Africawsau.com

Detained Biafra separatist’s family complain to UK over lack of assistance

LONDON (Reuters) – The family of Nnamdi Kanu, a secessionist leader and British citizen who is detained in Nigeria, has accused Britain of failing to provide him with consular assistance, the family’s London lawyers said on Thursday. Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group that campaigns for...
AfricaBBC

Nigerian Igbo Jewish leader arrested with Israeli visitors freed

A leader of Nigeria's Jewish community, jailed for a month without charge after being arrested with three visitors from Israel, has been freed. Authorities suspected the visitors had links with a separatist group which had hailed their arrival in Nigeria. Lizben Agha, from the Igbo ethnic group, was released after...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Southeast Nigerians Protest Over Fate of Separatist Leader, Wider Grievances

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Southeastern Nigerian city centres were deserted on Monday as many people stayed at home to show solidarity with a detained separatist leader and to express broader grievances about how the country is run, residents said. The stay-at-home protest was called by the banned group Indigenous People...
AfricaBBC

'We want trillions to heal our wounds'

In between the blue water of the Atlantic Ocean and the luscious golden dunes of the Namibian coast are the grounds of a former German concentration camp. It was here at the start of the 20th Century where the Ovaherero and Nama people were subjected to sexual violence, forced labour and gruesome medical experiences. Many died of disease and exhaustion.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, son of the current leader and who spent millions on a life of luxury, may lose everything

The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, is the son of the President of the African nation, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has held that position for more than 40 years after overthrowing and killing his own uncle. The president is described by his critics as one of the most brutal dictators on the African continent.
MilitaryTennessee Tribune

Cameroon Swears Revenge On Boko Haram For Killing 13 Soldiers

MAROUA, Cameroon — Landi Ristatou Man never wanted her son, Zanguim Jean de Dieu Man, to enlist in the Cameroonian military for fear of losing him. And, so, when the 75-year-old widow received news that her 25-year-old son was among the 13 soldiers killed during three Boko Haram attacks in northern Cameroon, the pain of his loss overwhelmed her.
AfricaPosted by
WSB Radio

South Africa's jailed ex-President Jacob Zuma in hospital

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa's imprisoned former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to hospital for observation near the Estcourt Correctional Center where he is currently serving a 15-month sentence, the government announced on Friday. Zuma is in prison for defying a Constitutional Court order to testify at a...
MilitaryWashington Times

Rivalry with U.S. heats up with new Chinese supercarrier

Pentagon officials say they are confident that the new Gerald R. Ford class of Navy supercarriers would dominate in any conflict, but China is rapidly constructing its own carrier and is eager to join the “supercarrier arms race” to project power well beyond its territorial waters. After a troubled debut,...
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

If wildlife vigilantes smuggle Tassie devils to the Australian mainland, the animals could live in secret for 20 years

Tasmanian devil populations have been devastated over the past 25 years due to devil facial tumour disease, an infectious cancer. But the Tasmanian government does not support relocating uninfected wild devil populations to the Australian mainland. Wildlife vigilantes have, however, already illegally moved Tasmanian devils off the island — an illegal practice known as “covert rewilding”. They may well might try again. My recent research has examined this possibility. It found a covert devil population could remain undetected on the Australian mainland for years, by which time it may be too large and widely distributed to be eradicated. In fact, it’s possible such...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy