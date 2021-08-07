U.S. women’s water polo wins gold again. Just getting to Tokyo was an ordeal.
TOKYO -- The element of spontaneity involved in tipping buckets of Gatorade onto coaches’ heads or hoisting them on a team’s shoulders is nice and all, but “nice” is a few dozen pool lengths away from the proper adjective to describe the U.S. women’s water polo team in the gold medal game Saturday. “Methodical” might suit them better; perhaps “exacting.” So naturally, they thought to ask Coach Adam Krikorian to remove the cellphone from his pocket before they dumped him into the pool in celebration.www.adn.com
Comments / 0