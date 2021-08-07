Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jessie J Responds to Nicki Minaj's 'Bang Bang' Criticism

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie J has responded to Nicki Minaj's calling out of her interview with Glamour magazine as the latest update in the "Bang Bang" controversy. The "Domino" singer went to social media, sharing that the situation has taught her a lot about one of her biggest hits. “I respect you publicly being yourself [Nicki Minaj] • So here I am being myself,” Jessie began her long post, per The Blast. “If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep.”

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jesus
Person
Max Martin
Person
Jessie J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glamour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

Nicki Minaj, Anita Baker & Halsey React to Rihanna Reaching Billionaire Status

From BadGirlRiRi to BillionaireGalRiRi, Rihanna's peers in the music industry are toasting the wealthiest female musician in the world. On Wednesday (Aug. 4), Forbes estimated that her highly successful Fenty Beauty brand increased her net worth to $1.7 billion, making her the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only after Oprah Winfrey, according to Forbes.
Behind Viral Videos1051thebounce.com

Nicki Minaj Praises Security Guard That Let Fan Record TikTok Video

Nicki Minaj is praising the mall security guard that let a fellow fan finish her TikTok karaoke sesh to her feature in the song “Whole Lotta Money” by singer BIA. The security guard tells TikTok user @zhachanel2 that she and her photographer can’t be “doing that” in the mall but he actually didn’t reprimand them–instead, he just walked away and let the TikToker do her thing.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Is Blown Away By Young Thug's New Hair Color

Even though Nicki Minaj isn't slated to perform at Rolling Loud this year, plenty of artists appear to be channeling the Beam Me Up Scotty artist's energy in Miami over the past couple of days. Flo Milli's on-stage and off-stage looks throughout this weekend have been giving "Black Barbie" vibes, and Young Thug seems to have followed Nicki's Pinkprint by hitting Rolling Loud in a vibrant all-pink ensemble that literally stretches from his head to his toes.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Plea Deal: Report

As she celebrates milestones of her career and works on her next record, Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty hasn't been making too many social media appearances. There was quite the controversy when Nicki shared that she was marrying her longtime friend, and while the Barbz sent her well wishes, others were quick to point out that Petty was imprisoned after being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y105

Ariana Grande Apparently Still Isn’t a Fan of ‘Bang Bang’

Ariana Grande still doesn't really like her, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj's 2014 smash hit "Bang Bang." Jessie J recently spoke to Glamour about the possibility of collaborating with Grande on another song. During her interview, she revealed that the Grande is open to another collaboration... so long as it's "better" than "Bang Bang."
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shades Jessie J After Singer Says Rapper ‘Asked’ To Join ‘Bang Bang’

Nicki Minaj has seemingly taken offense to ‘Bang Bang’ collaborator Jessie J’s comments about how the rapper ‘asked’ to join the hit song. Nicki Minaj has taken to the internet to clear the air about her song “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Ariana Grande. The rapper, 38, issued a response to Jessie J’s recent feature with Glamour published on Thursday, Aug. 5, in which the English singer-songwriter, 33, dissected some of her greatest hits. When Jessie mentioned that Nicki asked to get on “Bang Bang,” the rapper seemingly took offense.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Will Nicki Minaj Be Hosting the ‘RHOP’ Reunion?

New York rapper Nicki Minaj hinted that she might be the host of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion show. “Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” she posted on Instagram Story. “My questions will be well thought out, too,” she...
Beauty & FashionAllure

Nicki Minaj's Bejeweled Manicure Is Covered in Designer Logos

If you can dream it (and afford it) a nail artist can do it. Whether it's flame tips, jelly waves, or beautiful butterflies, manicurists are making it happen. Celebrities are especially big fans of wearing designer logos on super-long nails — take Billie Eilish, for example, who's donned Gucci nails more than once — and Nicki Minaj is no exception. Unlike Eilish, however, Minaj is not playing favorites. Her new manicure is basically Madison Avenue on 10 sparkling little canvasses.
Musiczapgossip.com

Jessie J couldn’t believe her Bang Bang duet

Jessie J felt like she “won a competition” when she recorded ‘Bang Bang’ with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. The 33-year-old singer has apologised to Nicki after she claimed that the ‘Superbass’ hitmaker had “begged” to be on the song, after the rapper revealed she had been paid by her label to take part.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Restaurant Nicki Minaj Was Fired From Before Fame

Who knew a rap mogul had experience in the food industry or, more specifically, the fast-food industry?! Turns out, before becoming famous, superstar Nicki Minaj had a job that many people experience in their life — waitressing. We will give you a hint as to which restaurant Minaj worked at by listing one of its popular menu items: Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
MusicVice

Why there are so many apologies about a pop song you forgot about in 2014

Given that it was a sizeable hit on both sides of the Atlantic, featured two superstars and was written and produced by the greatest modern-day pop hitmaker, it’s actually quite funny that Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Bang Bang” might as well have disappeared after 2014. Let’s be...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy