Jessie J Responds to Nicki Minaj's 'Bang Bang' Criticism

Jessie J has responded to Nicki Minaj's calling out of her interview with Glamour magazine as the latest update in the "Bang Bang" controversy. The "Domino" singer went to social media, sharing that the situation has taught her a lot about one of her biggest hits. “I respect you publicly being yourself [Nicki Minaj] • So here I am being myself,” Jessie began her long post, per The Blast. “If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep.”