How Jersey Shore Alum Snooki Celebrated The 11th Anniversary Of Her Drunken Arrest

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating their 11th anniversary together (!!!!), which obviously is a huge deal and most definitely warrants a post to ye olde grid. Alicia hopped on Instagram over the weekend to celebrate the day and called Swizz her soulmate in a sweet post, saying "Soulmates, Deeper then soulmates, Twin flames, An existential earthquake, My souls mirror, All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love!! Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it’s just getting better!! 👑👑👑 I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!! Here’s to many many many many more!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳"