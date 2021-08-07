Cancel
How Jersey Shore Alum Snooki Celebrated The 11th Anniversary Of Her Drunken Arrest

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
There are quite a few moments from the original run of Jersey Shore that will live in infamy. Snooki and JWoww’s “anonymous” letter to Samantha “Sammi” Giancola about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s cheating, for one. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino hitting his head on a concrete wall in Italy and ending up in a neck brace, for another. But Snooki’s drunken arrest in Season 3 is top shelf, creme de la creme hilarious. The notorious alum actually celebrated the 11th anniversary of the event recently, with the best throwback imaginable.

