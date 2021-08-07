Cancel
Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-08 03:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County SMOKE AND HAZE THROUGH THE WEEKEND Smoke from large wildfires over northern California and southwest Oregon continues to impact northern and central Nevada and is expected to last through the weekend. Smoke could be dense enough to bring limited visibility and degraded air quality. Here are some smoke and air quality safety tips: 1. Reduce or stop outdoor activity and stay inside. 2. Keep AC on if available, the fresh-air intake closed, filter clean, and windows closed. 3. Pay attention to air quality on AirNow.gov. 4. Follow the advice of your doctor, especially those with heart or lung disease. 5. Wet or dry clothes, dust, or surgical masks do not protect you from ozone or fineparticulates. For more tips on how to keep yourself and others safe, check with your local air quality district. For the latest air quality measurements go to www.airnow.gov Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.

alerts.weather.gov

