Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Mount Horeb, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Verona, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Cross Plains, Belleville, Shorewood Hills, Brooklyn, Black Earth, Maple Bluff, Blue Mounds, Camp Randall Stadium, Paoli, Pine Bluff and Mount Vernon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
