Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JUNEAU AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elroy, or 9 miles west of Mauston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Elroy, Lindina, Johnson Hill and Mullin Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH