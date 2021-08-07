Cancel
Deaf Smith County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM AND NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

