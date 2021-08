NBC has unveiled its fall lineup of new series and returning favorites including a new night for The Blacklist and a two-hour premiere for Law & Order: SVU. Along with making way for fresh titles like the James Wolk drama Ordinary Joe and the thriller La Brea, NBC will also offer an Olympic Dreams special with the Jonas Brothers and welcome new game show Family Game Fight! hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The Voice, The Wall, New Amsterdam, and the One Chicago‘s Fire, Med, and PD also return along with newest Law & Order series Organized Crime.