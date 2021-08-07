Former Zaxby's building sold for just under $1 mllion; See the buyer, seller
Aug. 7—The former Zaxby's restaurant on Verot School Road was sold to the Legends of Lafayette for just under $1 million, records show. Legends owner Jared Doise bought the property at 2813 Verot School Road from Georgia-based Wa-Squared Holdings and plans to move the nearby Legends location at 2921 Verot School Road to that 25,000-square-foot location that has sat vacant since Zaxby's closed in 2018.www.mdjonline.com
