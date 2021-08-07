Cancel
World

Team USA women’s basketball vs. Japan live stream (8/7): How to watch online, TV, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
The U.S. women’s basketball team will be playing for a record seventh gold medal Saturday, August 7, when the Americans play Japan at the Tokyo Games. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try to lead the U.S. women’s basketball team to a...

www.al.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
