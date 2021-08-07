League of Legends' New Champion Collection Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

League of Legends is one of the most popular franchises around, and everyone has their own favorite character. The good news is that Spin Master is bringing some of your favorite characters to life in figure form thanks to their new Champion Collection line, and whether you're a fan of 4-inch figures or 6-inch figures, there's going to be something here that will catch your eye. The Champion Collection is now available to pre-order at Target, and the line comes in 4-Inch single figures, 6-inch single figures, and a special 5-Pack 4-inch figure set, and you can check out all of the new figures up-close starting on the next slide.