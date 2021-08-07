Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara" Synopsis Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an extended hiatus, Supergirl returns for the final episodes of its sixth and final season in just a few weeks and now, The CW has released the official synopsis for "Welcome Back, Kara", the season's eighth episode. Last we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) she had been trapped in the Phantom Zone where she was reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr). However, after a dangerous mission by the Super Friends, Kara and her father were both rescued and brought back to National City. But being home again will bring its own challenges as Kara tries to adjust and from the sound of things, she and her father might end up causing more problems than they solve. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Jason Behr
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Back#Cw#The Super Friends#National City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Season 6 Trailer: Can Kara Keep History from Repeating?

While the return of The CW's Supergirl for the remainder of its sixth and final season begins with some good news for Melissa Benoist's Kara (she's Phantom Zone-free). But as you're about to see from the following return trailer, the optimistic vibes end there as "Team Kara" faces a threat that could turn Earth into a sequel to what happened to Krypton. Add into that equation Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) making her stowed-away presence known and you quickly understand that trying to squeeze in series-ending downtime to reflect and laugh might be few and far between. Viewers should more hope that all of the faces they've grown to know and love make it to the finish line in time.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 to Premiere in September

Lucifer will debut its sixth and final season on Sept. 10, Netflix revealed during San Diego Comic-Con at Home on Saturday. The streamer unveiled the date announcement for the Warner Bros.-produced series with a one and a half minute teaser video that boldly stated: “All good things must come to an end.”
TV SeriesGamespot

DC's Stargirl Will Bring The Scares In Season 2, Crossover With Earth-2's Flash

The first season of Stargirl hit the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service and surprised us with fun characters and a strong thread of family that went through both the heroes and villains' storylines. For Stargirl Season 2, though, the show is delving into horror, creator and executive producer Geoff Johns said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
CelebritiesComicBook

Supergirl Star Nicole Maines Marks the End of Filming

The CW's Supergirl will return for the remaining episodes of its sixth and final season on Tuesday, August 24 and while fans of the Arrowverse series eagerly await the show's return, its stars are saying goodbye to the characters they've brought to life during the show's run. Production on Supergirl is wrapping up and that means several of the actors have finished their work, including Dreamer actress Nicole Maines. Maines took to Twitter on Friday night to say that it's a wrap on the character, telling fans that it's "been a dream".
TV SeriesComicBook

Legends of Tomorrow: Bored On Board Onboard Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Bored On Board Onboard," the August 15 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. In the episode, the Legends are trapped on board the Waverider, trying to keep themselves occupied while Gideon saves her energy. Could this be the setup for getting a live-in-the-flesh Gideon next seson? Seems likely, but with Legends, you can never take much of anything for granted. From the synopsis, it appears this is the Clue/Jumanji episode that the Comic-Con trailer was teasing, which means we can guess pretty easily that the game is going to spin out of Constantine's control.
TV SeriesNewsweek

Will Dan Come Back in ''Lucifer' Season 6?

Lucifer Season 6 is coming to Netflix on Friday, September 10. Sadly, the upcoming season will be the show's last and the much-loved supernatural drama will be bowing out with 10 final episodes. At the end of Season 5, Part 2, Lucifer became God but the ascent to the throne...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supergirl Set Video Reveals Two Fan Favorites Are Returning For Series Finale

The Girl of Steel’s adventures are about to come to an end, but first she’s going to reunite with two old friends. Supergirl is now shooting its sixth season – and series – finale in Vancouver, with the latest footage from the set confirming that two former stars of the show will be teaming up with Kara Zor-El in what promises to be an unmissable episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Bailee Madison

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” has cast Bailee Madison in a lead role. In the series, a series of tragic events twenty years ago almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own. Madison will play Imogen, described as a true survivor. Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of...
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: More Surprising Actors Returning for Series Finale

The end of The CW's Supergirl is fast approaching. The long-running series returns for its final episodes beginning on Tuesday, August 24, and production on the series is wrapping up in Vancouver as well with work on the series finale wrapping up over recent days. While details of what fans can expect from the Girl of Steel's send-off remain a mystery, set photos have given a few hints of some of the familiar faces that will make an appearance. Previously, photos have revealed the return of Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and now, more set photos and videos reveal that another former Super Friend will be making a return as well -- Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

OFFICIAL! Melissa Benoist says goodbye to Supergirl

After 6 seasons, Supergirl will already step aside and will be one of the first Arrowverse series to confirm its official closure. Since 2015 it was introduced to The CW Supergirl, the third series of the Arrowverso, being in addition to the first superhero shows starred by a woman. A) Yes, Melissa Benoist he put himself in the role of Kara Danvers and stole the limelight in the midst of actors like Stephen Amell (Green Arrow) O Grant Gustin (Flash).
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Wellington Paranormal: Season Two? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'Walking Dead' Actor

Lucifer Season 6 is set to be the show's farewell, but that doesn't mean they're not adding any new actors into the mix. In Season 6, Episode 1, actor Chris Coy will appear. Coy is best known for playing Martin on four episodes of The Walking Dead and bellboy Barry Horowitz in five True Blood episodes. He also played Calvin Bunker on Banshee and L.P. Everett on Treme. In Lucifer Season 6, he'll play a character with very bad intentions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy