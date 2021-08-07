Cancel
Which Commercial Vehicles Are Legally Allowed on The Taconic State Parkway?

By Brandi
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
I was white-knuckle driving today on the Taconic State Parkway, aka the Indianapolis 500 of the Hudson Valley, when I noticed there was a box truck in my rearview mirror. Yep, a box truck. Wait, since when could commercial vehicles be on the Taconic? Well, after looking, I discovered that they are not. I did end up seeing a pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer, with Florida plates, getting pulled over by a Trooper before I got off the Taconic.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

