Which Commercial Vehicles Are Legally Allowed on The Taconic State Parkway?

A Georgia Interstate has had to be shut down for days and a bridge has been demolished after a tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass, moving it six feet and taking it off its support structure. Authorities said on Friday that they hope to open Interstate 16 back up by next week, as workers haul away debris from the site of the crash that knocked the bridge off its support beams. The Georgia Department of Transportation said crews worked through the night to get the heavily damaged bridge cleared away. Interstate 16 connects large parts of the state to its...