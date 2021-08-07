Spike strips used to stop driver of stolen truck

Douglas Gilbert, of Warm Springs, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges

A stolen truck in Madras led deputies on a pursuit and ended in an arrest last Wednesday.

A media release from Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn says on Aug. 4 at about 10:21 a.m., dispatch advised deputies that a truck was just stolen from the McDonald's restaurant in Madras and was now driving westbound on Highway 26 toward Warm Springs. The truck was described as a Ford F350 dually flatbed truck and it was pulling a small trailer.

Deputies coordinated responding units from both Madras Police Department and Warm Springs Police Department and followed the truck to the Pelton Dam junction near milepost 107 and attempted to stop the vehicle. Instead, the stolen truck sped up and attempted to elude deputies.

Warm Springs Police Officers set up near milepost 106 with spike strips in case the suspect fled and were able to successfully deploy spike strips, slowly deflating the tires on the truck. After hitting the spikes, the truck drove off road a short distance around traffic, and the small trailer flipped off the truck, coming to rest along the shoulder of the highway. The stolen truck continued westbound on Highway 26 and entered Warm Springs.

The stolen truck fled west to the Indian Head Casino Parking lot, and the driver drove to the rear and jumped a curb and came to a stop. The driver fled on foot a short distance but was quickly apprehended. No one was injured.

The male suspect, Douglas Gilbert, 26, of Warm Springs, was arrested by JCSO and lodged at the Jefferson County Jail on the following charges: attempt to elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and two Jefferson County warrants. Additional charges from both Madras Police and Warm Springs Police are expected.

"Thank you to all the agencies involved who successfully ended a dangerous situation," Heckathorn said in the release. "Jefferson County has had an increase of vehicle thefts occurring in recent days in the greater Madras area, and we ask people to please don't leave their vehicles unlocked, and especially don't leave the keys inside your vehicle at any time."