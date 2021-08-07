Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OR

Spike strips used to stop driver of stolen truck

By Madras Pioneer
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Douglas Gilbert, of Warm Springs, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umk8I_0bL5MpCG00

A stolen truck in Madras led deputies on a pursuit and ended in an arrest last Wednesday.

A media release from Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn says on Aug. 4 at about 10:21 a.m., dispatch advised deputies that a truck was just stolen from the McDonald's restaurant in Madras and was now driving westbound on Highway 26 toward Warm Springs. The truck was described as a Ford F350 dually flatbed truck and it was pulling a small trailer.

Deputies coordinated responding units from both Madras Police Department and Warm Springs Police Department and followed the truck to the Pelton Dam junction near milepost 107 and attempted to stop the vehicle. Instead, the stolen truck sped up and attempted to elude deputies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWmop_0bL5MpCG00

Warm Springs Police Officers set up near milepost 106 with spike strips in case the suspect fled and were able to successfully deploy spike strips, slowly deflating the tires on the truck. After hitting the spikes, the truck drove off road a short distance around traffic, and the small trailer flipped off the truck, coming to rest along the shoulder of the highway. The stolen truck continued westbound on Highway 26 and entered Warm Springs.

The stolen truck fled west to the Indian Head Casino Parking lot, and the driver drove to the rear and jumped a curb and came to a stop. The driver fled on foot a short distance but was quickly apprehended. No one was injured.

The male suspect, Douglas Gilbert, 26, of Warm Springs, was arrested by JCSO and lodged at the Jefferson County Jail on the following charges: attempt to elude, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and two Jefferson County warrants. Additional charges from both Madras Police and Warm Springs Police are expected.

"Thank you to all the agencies involved who successfully ended a dangerous situation," Heckathorn said in the release. "Jefferson County has had an increase of vehicle thefts occurring in recent days in the greater Madras area, and we ask people to please don't leave their vehicles unlocked, and especially don't leave the keys inside your vehicle at any time."

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
945
Followers
5K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OR
Madras, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Warm Springs, OR
City
Madras, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Crime & Safety
Warm Springs, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatbed Truck#Mcdonald#Madras Police Department#Indian#Jcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Police Log: July 26-Aug. 1, 2021

This week's calls include: stolen clothing from Old Navy, wanted and clumsy, and an assaulted bus driver. Officers arrested a man at Jacksons Food Store, 7400 E. Main St., on outstanding warrants. Officers arrested a man at Plaid Pantry, 984 S.W. Baseline St., on outstanding warrants. Tuesday, July 27. Officers...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Prineville traffic stop results in drug arrest

Search of truck reveals that approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine was on route to Prineville. A Crook County traffic stop led to an arrest and halted a potential drug delivery to the local area. According to a county law enforcement report, the traffic stop took place on July 27 at around 1:20 a.m. on Madras Highway, near milepost 20. A Toyota Tacoma occupied by two Portland area residents, whose names are being withheld until an investigation concludes, was initially stopped for a traffic violation.
Prineville, ORPosted by
Central Oregonian

Local man crash vehicle into power pole

Pedro Santos was driving east on Lamonta Road when he fell asleep and drifted across traffic crashing his truck. A Prineville man was cited after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his vehicle into a power pole on Lamonta Road Monday afternoon. According to a Prineville Police Department report,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Pedestrian killed early Tuesday in Northeast Portland

The hit-and-run is the 38th traffic fatality in the city limits in 2021; no suspect information is available. A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland early Tuesday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Intoxicated driver causes deadly Gresham crash

Earniest Lott, 23, faces charges after allegedly running red light, hitting another car. An intoxicated driver blew through a red light in Gresham just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 8, hitting and killing a 33-year-old Portland man. The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast...
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Truck crash on Millican Road Saturday injures two

A box truck rolled, partially blocking the roadway, and occupants were injured. A driver and passenger involved in a rollover truck crash Saturday morning on George Millican Road sustained minor injuries. According to a Crook County Sheriff's Office report, the crash near milepost 9 happened around 6 a.m. Initial reports...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Two killed, others wounded in early Tuesday shooting

The names of the victims in the Northeast Portland shooting were not immediately released. Two people were killed and several others wounded during an early morning shooting Tuesday in Northeast Portland. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland bus killing breaks 27 year record

Another person was wounded in a separate North Portland shooting early Monday.A man died after being shot on a TriMet bus Sunday and another person was wounded in North Portland early Monday. The killing was the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city's deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to reports of a shooting on a bus at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue...
Gladstone, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cancer is retired Gladstone police chief's swan song

Jim Pryde, known for musical performances and obtaining state accreditation, dies July 29James "Jim" Pryde, 66, who in 2015 retired as Gladstone's police chief, died July 29; he lost his battle with an aggressive form of cancer just one month after being diagnosed. Pryde's proudest accomplishment with the Gladstone Police Department was obtaining state accreditation in 2014, signaling its place among the top 20% of Oregon police departments that have passed more than 100 standards for professionalism. "Chief Pryde was a valued member of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police and the law enforcement communities in both Oregon and Washington,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy