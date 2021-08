An automatic berth in November’s Breeders’ Cup Classic will be on the line when a stellar field of five horses leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2021 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Each of the five horses has won exactly seven races in their careers and earned at least $1.2 million. The Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Whitney Stakes odds, while the Brendan Walsh-trained Maxfield is next at 8-5.