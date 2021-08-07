Cancel
Billon Group Launches the Unified Enterprise DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology)

Times Union
 2 days ago

Groundbreaking platform brings businesses a regulatory-compliant blockchain technology for seamlessly managing data -- and fiat cash. Billon Group, founded in 2015 with the goal of unleashing the transformational capabilities of blockchain in the regulated world, has now launched its Unified Enterprise DLT, the latest blockchain-based, layer one protocol and system that uniquely combines three asset classes -- national currency, data, and documents -- into a single, high-performance distributed ledger (DLT).

