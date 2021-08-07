Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homer, IN

Frank Ocean launches luxury brand Homer

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Ocean has launched a new luxury brand called Homer. The 33-year-old star has founded the independent American luxury company, which sells "fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Brand#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Frank Ocean's Homer & Prada Collab on Bags, Jacket

So, what exactly is Frank Ocean up to when he's not blessing us with certified eargasms? Starting his own luxury company, apparently. Today, the 33-year-old artist announced Homer, his own independent American luxury brand specializing in high-end jewelry. Beginning August 9, the inaugural Homer collection will be available exclusively at...
CelebritiesVulture

No, Frank Ocean’s New Luxury Company Isn’t a Front for a New Album

Today may not have brought us a new Kanye West album, and now it looks like it’s not bringing us a new Frank Ocean one either. Ocean, the R&B experimentalist, launched a new luxury company called Homer on August 6, setting off a bit of confusion when fans found a 12-track album on the website. A tab on the right reads “listen to 454,” and upon clicking, it plays through a woozy hip-hop project that many thought could be new Frank Ocean music (despite the unrecognizable vocals). But Ocean’s publicist told Vulture that the project is an album by the rapper 454 — who, according to this Rolling Stone interview and photo shoot, is not Frank Ocean. In fact, the songs line up with 454’s debut album, 4 REAL, released in March (and, according to Reddit sleuths, an album Ocean liked at the time).
Beauty & FashionNME

Frank Ocean discusses new luxury jewellery line in first interview in two years

Frank Ocean has opened up about his new high-end jewellery line in an interview with the Financial Times – his first in two years. The line, called Homer, was announced on Friday (August 6) and includes an array of luxury jewellery and printed silk scarves. The range of pendants, earrings, chains and more will only be available to purchase in-store, with the first physical location set to open in New York on August 9.
Beauty & FashionRochester Sentinel

Frank Ocean doesn't want Homer to be 'less expensive' than Cartier

Frank Ocean didn't want his accessories collection to be "any less expensive than Cartier". The 33-year-old star has founded independent American luxury company Homer, which sells fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves, and he always intended to do something high end because of his aspirations when he was a child.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Frank Ocean To Headline 2023 Coachella

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Rejoice Frank Ocean fans for the California crooner is set to come out of hiding and return to the stage for the first time in forever at the next Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in 2023.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
rolling out

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation launching new luxury lifestyle platform

Jay-Z has flexed his business muscle once again and has partnered his Roc Nation entertainment conglomerate with Modern Luxury Media to launch a new multimedia platform called Edition by Modern Luxury. Taking a look at high-end fashion, Edition plans to offer the first fully multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities.
IndustryTravelPulse

Hyatt Expands Lifestyle and Luxury Brands

Hyatt Hotels Corporations has announced July 27 the growth of several of its luxury and lifestyle brands, with more than 35 properties to open from this year through 2022. Several of these properties have already opened this year, including the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, the Alila Napa Valley, which was also Hyatt’s 1,000th hotel opening, and the Alila Hinu Bay in Salalah, Oman. The Andaz Bali opened earlier in April, while several domestic hotels opened in the Hyatt Centric and Thompson Hotels brands.
Weight LossPosted by
Page Six

Sandra Lee shows off 25-pound weight loss on red carpet

Sandra Lee is showing off the results of her hard work. The celebrity chef revealed her weight loss — and slim figure — in a strapless chartreuse Matičevski gown while attending the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, Saturday. “I’m having the best summer of my life,” Lee,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Wears a Pink Prabal Gurung Gown in Martha's Vineyard

Gabrielle Union brought her love of bright colors to Martha's Vineyard this weekend. The star shared a pic of herself and her husband, Dwyane Wade, all dressed up for a summer bash, on her Instagram yesterday. The actor and the basketball star reportedly attended former president Barack Obama's 60th birthday party at his home in Martha's Vineyard, per TMZ.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy