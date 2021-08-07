Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn football: Colby Wooden talks difference of Nick Eason as DL coach

By Andrew Hughes
flywareagle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn football defensive end Colby Wooden is entering his third year on the Plains, but he’ll have several new voices leading him and his peers into battle in 2021. Derek Mason is in for Kevin Steele and–as much as we like to rip on Steele after his funny business in the offseason was one of the factors that led to Gus Malzahn losing his job–the former Vanderbilt head coach has a tough task following a successful run for the defense.

flywareagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Steele
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Nick Eason
Person
Derek Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#Dl#Plains#Vanderbilt#Tigers#Nfl Draft#Auburn De Colby Wooden#Clemson#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Time's Up leader resigns over ties to Cuomo

Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned from her position as chair of the organization dedicated to helping victims of sexual harassment after a report from the New York attorney general's office named her as one of several prominent figures involved in efforts to discredit an accuser of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
TennisPosted by
The Hill

The enduring legacies of the Tokyo Olympic Games

As a person of Greek origin, the Olympic Games have always meant a lot to me. So when the Tokyo 2020 Games started on July 23, 2021, after a one year delay, it was a moment of personal celebration but also anxiety — for the athletes, the organizers, the host country and the Olympic ideals the pandemic has severely tested.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy