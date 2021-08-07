Auburn football: Colby Wooden talks difference of Nick Eason as DL coach

Auburn football defensive end Colby Wooden is entering his third year on the Plains, but he’ll have several new voices leading him and his peers into battle in 2021. Derek Mason is in for Kevin Steele and–as much as we like to rip on Steele after his funny business in the offseason was one of the factors that led to Gus Malzahn losing his job–the former Vanderbilt head coach has a tough task following a successful run for the defense.