Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

By David Dolan,Mari Saito,Chang-ran Kim
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil.

After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event would serve as a symbol of world triumph over the pandemic. But with strict pandemic countermeasures and as COVID-19 variants have surged back around the world, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial windfall Japan had wanted.

The ceremony, although lustreless, gave athletes something of a glimpse of everyday Tokyo life as the Olympic Stadium was transformed into a park with grass, buskers and BMX riders.

The scene was meant so the visitors could "experience Tokyo", organisers said, a poignant reminder of the many restrictions of the Games.

It was a duly odd ending to an unprecedented event. Japan is now saddled with a $15 billion bill, double what it initially expected, and with no tourist boom.

The president of the International Olympic Committee thanked the Japanese people and acknowledged the difficulty of staging the Games during the pandemic.

"For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire world came together," Thomas Bach said. "Nobody has ever organised a postponed Games before."

PUBLIC ANGER

Public anger over the pandemic response and a slow-to-start vaccine roll-out have badly damaged Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's standing. Public opinion polls showed most Japanese opposed holding the Games during the pandemic.

Still, organisers appear to have prevented the Tokyo Games from spiralling into a COVID-19 superspreader event, notable given that some 50,000 people came together amid the pandemic.

In a sign of the measures, winners accepted their prizes from trays, putting the medals around their own necks, although social-distancing protocols such as preventing hugging were largely ignored throughout the Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsbOv_0bL5LQI000
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. General view of fireworks outside the stadium during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Thomas Peter

While the bubble - the set of venues and hotels to which Olympic visitors were largely confined - appeared to hold, elsewhere some things fell apart. Fuelled by the Delta variant of the virus, daily infections spiked to more than 5,000 for the first time in Tokyo, threatening to overwhelm its hospitals.

Japan's record medal haul also helped to take out some of the sting for organisers. The United States finished top of the tally with 39 gold medals, one more than rivals China at 38 and Japan at 27. read more

The Games also showcased the Olympics' push for more diversity.

For the first time, a victory ceremony was held for both the women's and men's marathon event. The Kenyan anthem filled the 68,000-capacity stadium twice, for gold medallists Peres Jepchirchir and Eliud Kipchoge.

COLD WAR AND 'TWISTIES'

And when they came, the Games themselves provided plenty of high drama.

In a moment more reminiscent of the Cold War, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight home after she was taken to the airport against her wishes. She has since sought refugee status in Poland.

U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles shocked the world when she pulled out of five of her six events, including abruptly abandoning the women's team final after attempting just one vault, citing concerns for her mental and physical health.

Her frank admission, combined with earlier comments by Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, brought a sharp focus on issues of athletes' mental health.

In athletics, Italy provided a different kind of shock with their amazing run. Their wins included a stunning gold in the men's sprint relay, taking their athletics gold tally to five.

In swimming, a United States team without 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps still ended the meeting on top of the medals table.

Capping five years of intense preparations for athletes, some of them stretched out on the grass laid down in the stadium. Some appeared to relax as they watched a volley of fireworks light up the Tokyo sky.

In the end, two massive screens stadium projected a retro display that called back to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics: the word "ARIGATO" or "thank you".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Eliud Kipchoge
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Flame#Japanese#Kenyan#Belarusian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Asia
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Related
Animals101wkqx.com

Sex-Crazed Monkey Gangs Are Brawling In The Streets Of Thailand

Any questions? I think that headline makes it pretty clear. In reality, monkey gangs are taking over the streets of Thailand due to the lack of tourists that are visiting the country. The street monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand are notorious to the point that it is called The City of Monkeys by many. However, the monkeys have found themselves lacking food from the tourists amid the country’s third lockdown.
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

TV station apologizes for 'inexcusable' photos on Olympic broadcast

A South Korean TV station issued an apology for its "inexcusable" use of offensive photos and captions during the Olympic opening ceremony broadcast Friday. CNN reports MBC paired the introduction of each nation with sometimes odd, sometimes flat-out distasteful imagery. When Ukraine's athletes entered the Tokyo Olympic stadium, MBC showed a photo of Chernobyl, while Syria was described as a country with "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." Italy got a photo of pizza, Norway a photo of salmon and Romania an image of the fictional character Dracula.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason Serena Williams Isn't Playing at the Tokyo Olympics

After a year-long wait, Team U.S.A. will finally have its chance to compete in the delayed Summer Olympics held in Tokyo this month. But if you're searching the opening ceremony for one of the world's best tennis players, you won't see her. All-time great Serena Williams is unfortunately sitting out this year's games for several reasons.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
POTUSNewsweek

Germany Accuses China of Distributing COVID Vaccines With 'Very Clear Political Demands'

Germany accused China of distributing COVID-19 vaccines with "very clear political demands" on Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' criticism of China came as the International Red Cross warned this week of a "widening global vaccine divide" and said wealthy nations need to increase the rate of fulfilling global vaccine distribution pledges made, the Associated Press reported. Maas also accused Russia's vaccine distribution as being used for political motives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy