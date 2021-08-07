Cancel
Raleigh, NC

E-sports scholarships on line at Raleigh gamers summit

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

It's a gamer's paradise in downtown Raleigh.

It's the 15th annual Carolina Games Summit , happening this weekend at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The summit is hosting tournaments for some of the most popular games including Overwatch, Fortnite, FIFA and Super Smash Bros.

There's even a tournament for the card game Magic: The Gathering, leaving plenty of options for gamers from all walks of life.

"Not only is it an enormous e-sports event, but we've added a tech expo where you can learn about building computers, buy video cards that are hard to get access to," said Michael Everette, creative director for Carolina Games Summit.

This isn't just a good time playing games, this could directly influence these players' futures.

Barton College in Wilson is looking to build its e-sports program and plans to give out $400,000 in scholarships for players finishing in podium places.

