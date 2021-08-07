Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Crawford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN BIBB, NORTHERN PEACH, NORTHERN HOUSTON AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 708 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Sandy Point, or near Roberta...moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Roberta, Knoxville, Lizella, Jack Brown Estates, Lee Pope, Sandy Point and Horns. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH