Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS New York

March In New York City Brings Out Many To Honor Loved Ones Lost To COVID-19 And Those Who Survived

By Dave Carlin
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxOhI_0bL5LD3n00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, relatives and friends of those who died from COVID-19 held a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to honor their memories.

They also expressed support for New Yorkers who battled the coronavirus and survived, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Beginning their trek across the bridge were marchers who lost loved ones to the virus.

Carol McRitchie, a salon owner in Poughkeepsie, has a tribute to her mother tattooed on her arm.

Nancy McKenna died of COVID at the age of 70.

“I just thought that this was the right picture to use. It just really represents that these people are not just numbers. That’s why they are faceless, because people don’t know who these people are,” McRitchie said.

COVID VACCINE

Hannah Ernst of Parsippany, New Jersey is the artist who created the image that is on Richie’s arm and the 16-year-old has also made 2,300 similar images. She was inspired to do so by her late grandfather, Calvin Schoenfeld, who was also an artist.

He was actively planning with his granddaughter an excursion to cross the Brooklyn Bridge, but he died before they got the chance.

So Ernst came up with a way to complete the journey, as she helps others.

“And doing it through art, I think is just the perfect way to pay tribute to him and I’m just grateful I’m able to,” she said.

Ernst partnered with Rosie Davis, who is founder of Yellow Heart Memorial. On Saturday, she marched for her mom, Mary Castro, a retired nurse who died at age 75 in May of 2020.

“Mother’s Day was the last day that I’d see my mom alive. She died five days later,” Davis said. “Every birthday, we made sure that she had a crown and sash for her to wear on her special day. So today, that’s why I’m honoring my mom with a tiara and sash.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The event is also a heartfelt shoutout to the survivors of COVID who are dealing with long-haul medical issues , Carlin reported.

“I know people who just suffer with maybe a minor cough compared to people who now have neurological issues, and it all just stems back to that main concept that a lot of people take the pandemic, they take COVID-19 and make jokes about it, and we are here today to prove that’s not the case,” Ernst said.

“There are so many people out there that do not have to go through what everyone here went through with a family member by just simply getting vaccinated,” added Richard Calvache of Jackson Heights, Queens.

Participants said the steps they made Saturday were the first of many in this fight.

Comments / 0

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#New Jersey#Covid 19#Poughkeepsie#Public Health#New Yorkers#Cbs2#Covid#Yellow Heart Memorial#Cdc Vaccination Sites
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Butcher Fleishers Dealing With Controversy After Removal Of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ Signs Prompt Workers To Walk Off Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is controversy at a popular butcher with locations in New York City and Connecticut. Workers walked off the job, after the company took down signs supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes. It’s a butcher shop typically bustling with business, but instead the doors are closed at Fleishers’ four locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westport, Connecticut. “It doesn’t feel good to be told that you’re not of value,” said Ajani Thompson, manager of the location in Park Slope. Dozens of workers, including three that spoke to CBS2’s Andrea Grymes, walked off the job last month in protest. They...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NJ COVID: Indoor Masks Recommended In All 21 Counties As Transmission Rates Climb

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all New Jersey residents wear masks at public places indoors as COVID-19 cases spike. Every county in the state now has a high or substantial rate of transmission, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday. In Monmouth County, where COVID transmission is among the state’s highest, face coverings have made a resurgence. A quarter of businesses in one local strip mall recommend customers mask up. Neighboring towns are following suit. “Where I work, we just got mandated to put the mask back on,” said Sal Voccia. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Winners Announced For Best Outdoor Dining Structures Across NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The COVID pandemic has transformed what many people consider “dining out” in New York City. The Regional Plan Association’s “Alfresco NYC” coalition announced Monday the winners for the best outdoor dining structures and open streets across the five boroughs. “Today is a celebration of outdoor dining and open streets — as well as an acknowledgement of how New Yorkers came together in one of our darkest hours to make our city more sustainable, equitable and accessible,” said Tom Wright, president of Regional Plan Association. ​“We congratulate all of the winners for prevailing in a stiff competition with establishments in every...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Reminder For Fall: Monday Is Last Day To Get Vaccinated For NYC Public School Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the last day New York City public school students can get their first COVID-19 shot in order to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school. Children ages 12 through 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer shot, which requires a five-week period to be fully vaccinated. But, as CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, some teachers and families want more options. The city’s schools plan to welcome all students back into the classroom on Sept. 13, regardless of their vaccination status. Many parents and teachers are concerned since learning from home is no longer an option. “There are...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Some Complain About Taste, Smell Of Water On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you live on the Upper East Side and have noticed a change in the way your water tastes and smells, you’re not alone. Local residents say that, as of late, it smells earthy and metallic. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez found out, while you may not like the taste and smell, it’s still completely safe to drink and use. “It may be safe, but it doesn’t taste good, so I wouldn’t drink it,” said Lori Golden. Golden is a dental hygienist who lives in Yorkville, and says she has given up on drinking tap water. “I was always a big...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
CBS New York

New Jersey Students, Teachers Must Wear Masks In Schools This Fall; In NYC, There’s Concern Over Social Distancing Space

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a major change in policy for New Jersey schools. Kids in New Jersey will have to wear masks in schools this fall. It was just a few weeks ago that Gov. Phil Murphy said he was not planning to have a statewide mask mandate. So CBS2’s Nick Caloway asked him why the about face? “This is not an about face. If you go back to late June… we said two things. We are basing it as of this moment in time. We reserve the right to tweak this over the course of the summer, as we did...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Enthusiastic Families Flock To The City As ‘Summer Streets’ Event Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer Streets returned to Manhattan this year. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. From Central Park to the Brooklyn Bridge, enthusiastic families danced and bopped along seven miles of serene streets on Saturday morning, enjoying music much more than the typical soundtrack of congestion. “To have it straight through without having to worry about traffic is the most amazing thing,” one person told CBS2’s Christina Fan. “I love this. Anything with a beat is great, happiness,” another said. Thousands came by bike, on foot, and even on stilts to Summer Streets 2021, taking in the unusual...
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Queens Parents Confused By Opening – And Closing – Of Astoria Park Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After a Queens park playground appeared to be open for a weekend and then abruptly closed, parents want to know what’s going on. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went to the city for answers, and spoke to eager Astoria residents. “Please open the playground soon!” two young boys said. It’s a plea to the city Parks Department from friends Archer and Arlo, who don’t like seeing the Astoria Park playground closed. “There’s a lot of stuff to climb,” Arlo Pignataro said. Arlo got a chance to climb and swing in the park when it was open on July 31. “Kids were playing, and the...
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Judge Exonerates Queens Man Who Served Most Of 43-Year Sentence For ’89 Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is free Monday after serving most of a 43-year sentence for a murder he did not commit. A judge cleared his record and he reunited with his family for the first time in decades outside a prison cell, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. “Give me a minute with my mom right here,” Carlton Roman said as he hugged his mom in front of reporters. The emotional embrace between Roman, 59, and his mother came moments after a judge exonerated him for the 1989 murder of Lloyd Witter. Police said it happened at a home on 168th Street in...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

47th Annual Harlem Week Gets Underway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 47th annual Harlem Week kicked off this weekend, celebrating the neighborhood’s history and culture. The event got underway Sunday with exhibits and vendors, along with a health fair and COVID vaccination stands on Riverside Drive. A Virtual Village with access to exhibits and vendors is also operating 24-hours a day online. Harlem Week runs through August 15. Click here for more information.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Incident At Webster Hall Forces Crowd Onto Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crowd at Webster Hall was forced onto the street during a performance overnight. We’re told part of a metal railing around the stage might’ve collapsed. Police were requested to assist with crowd control on the streets outside. Webster Hall is on 11th Street near Third Avenue in the East Village. There was no immediate word on any injuries.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Staten Island Business Owners, Lawmakers Push Back On City’s Upcoming COVID Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Republican lawmakers on Staten Island are fighting against the city’s upcoming COVID vaccine mandate, calling it “unfair.” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined business owners and community leaders outside a restaurant on Amboy Road Friday to call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to reverse the new requirements, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. “We believe that this is an overreach of government,” Malliotakis said. “From an unvaccinated individual’s point of view, they feel that they are being left out of everyday activities.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk...
Belmar, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Growing COVID Memorial Moved From Belmar, NJ Beach To Wall Township Farm

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A community farm in Wall Township, New Jersey now includes a memorial for people who’ve died from COVID-19. Finding the comfort of the farm is a relief. It started as a sister’s tribute, but outgrew its space on the beach, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Monday. Rima Samman started the memorial in January with a simple heart made of seashells and her brother’s name, Rami, written on a rock. Samman, of Belmar, didn’t realize how large the memorial for those who lost their lives to the coronavirus would grow. “We are at about 3,100 names right now,” she said. Travis Whitaker,...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

10 Arrested, 89 Dogs Rescued After Authorities Break Up Interstate Dogfighting Ring

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a major takedown Monday of an interstate dogfighting ring that operated on Long Island, in New York City, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Ten people are under arrest and 89 dogs have been rescued. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, evidence that was seized in the operation paints a shocking picture of alleged animal abuse. (credit: Suffolk County DA’s Office) It was a dreadful display of tools of torture used, say Suffolk prosecutors, to train dogs to fight to the death. Weighted collars, treadmills with chains, do-it-yourself surgical supplies, and torture contraptions, says Suffolk DA Tim Sini who worked with the...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 Dead, 3 Injured As Shooting Rocks East New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are dead and three others are in the hospital following an early Sunday morning shooting in East New York, Brooklyn. As CBS2’s Cory James reported, the violence started inside a large party at an event center. READ MORE: Shocking Video: Woman Gunned Down In Cold Blood On Brooklyn Street The NYPD said there were about 150 people inside the space on Wortman and Sheffield avenues, where investigators said a verbal fight broke out and resulted in gunfire in two places. The first location was where that party was taking place. The second spot was inside a car that was in...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Family Of CBS2 Reporter Nina Kapur Takes Legal Action Against Driver, Revel And New York City For Fatal Moped Accident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a year after CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur died following a moped accident in Brooklyn, her family is taking legal action against multiple involved parties, including the driver and Revel. Nina’s family spoke with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Friday. On Franklin Street in Greenpoint, there are stark reminders of the Revel moped accident that replays regularly in the minds of Nina’s family. “People say it’s been a year and it’s not, it’s every day. It’s one second at a time,” said Mikki Bahl, Nina’s uncle. “You’re part of an exclusive club, right, that you don’t want to be...
Long Beach, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Officials: Long Beach Island Teen Nights Behind COVID Outbreak Of At Least 20 Cases

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An active outbreak of COVID-19 cases down the shore is being investigated. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, the cases are being linked to teen night clubs. Strobe lights, a DH, and dancing: Video from Ketch Teen Night at the Marlin in Beach Haven, where those under 21 can meet up with friends in a nightclub-like setting. Bird and Betty’s is another bar/restaurant also hosts a similar party for teens. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

2 Women, 2 Children Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In Washington Heights, NYPD Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people, including two children, were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Washington Heights. It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near Audubon Avenue and 183rd Street. According to police, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz hit a group of people and drove off. A woman was listed in critical condition and another was in stable condition. The children injured are 8- and 9-year-old boys, police said. Police were still looking for the driver Sunday morning.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Victims Of East New York Shooting Suffer Critical Injuries

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sirens rocked New York City yet again overnight, from Inwood to East New York. Police rushed from crime scene to crime scene as fatigued neighbors wondered when it will finally end, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. There were several damaged cars left at the scene of the latest shooting incident in East New York Sunday morning. Officers said three men were hurt, including one who was shot in the head. They were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Minutes later, another man was shot around the corner, police said. Officers are looking into the possibility that the shootings are connected. There...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Officials Call On Residents To Get Vaccine In Far Rockaway And Edgemere, Zip Code With Lowest Vaccination Rate In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s concern about vaccination rates in parts of Queens. Health officials and politicians were in Far Rockaway on Thursday morning encouraging people to get the shot as vaccination rates in that zip code lag behind the rest of the city. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, zip code 11691 has the fewest vaccinated residents in New York City. So elected officials were at a vaccine hub at Beach 39th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard giving people an extra push, stopping folks on the street, and reminding them they can get $100 if they get vaccinated. COVID VACCINE New York State book online...

Comments / 0

Community Policy