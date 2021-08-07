Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Piscataquis and southwestern Penobscot Counties through 745 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orneville, or 11 miles west of Howland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and public. At 7 PM a 30 mph wind gust was reported in Brownville. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Old Town, Dover-Foxcroft, Howland, Milo, Orneville, Indian Island, Lincoln Township, Lake View Plantation, Milford, Enfield, Hudson, Greenbush, Charleston, Bradford, Brownville, Garland, Alton, Lagrange, Sebec and Passadumkeag. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 198 and 224. State Highway 11 between Bradford and Milo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH