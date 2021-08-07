Flash Flood Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Wisconsin, including the following counties, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire and Pepin. * Through Sunday morning. * Rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could produce totals of 3 to 5 inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying areas is possible.