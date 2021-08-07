Special Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Deaf Smith County through 645 PM CDT At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Simms, or 12 miles south of Vega, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Deaf Smith County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0