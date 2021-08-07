Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Martinville, LA

Over 10-pound baby born on side of the road in St. Martinville

By Michaela Romero
myarklamiss.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Loreauville mother shares her wild story of giving birth to her daughter on the side of the road. At 5:30 a.m. on August 4, 2021, Kristin Marie Cormier knew it was time to wake up her other half and two daughters to head to the hospital.

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Saint Martinville, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinville#Loreauville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They asked us to sit down. These strong, selfless parents asked us if we’d adopt their precious baby.’: Family adopts baby girl while pregnant with a baby girl of their own

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The last year and a half have been a whirlwind of emotions for our family. After struggling for years to get pregnant with our last child to complete our family, the doctor told us that our last round of medicine had not worked. Feeling defeat and unsure of what came next, we felt lost. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2016, we decided we were not going to do another round of medicine and we would just be content with the two beautiful daughters God had already blessed us with. Well the very next week, I took a test to be safe, and lo and behold it came back positive. To say we were shocked was an understatement! After a few early ultrasounds and some blood work, we were glad to know our sweet baby was growing and thriving!
Fillmore, NYTimes-Herald

Baby born to Fillmore couple

OLEAN — Lillianna Harper Makowski was born July 29, 2021, at Olean General Hospital to Erik and Morgan Russell Makowski of Claybed Road, Fillmore. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Gives Birth To Four Babies In Less Than A Year

Jessica Pritchard, 31, gave birth to four babies in less than a year after getting pregnant twice during lockdown. The primary school teacher gave birth to her second daughter Mia in May 2020 and then welcomed triplets in April - just 11 months later. Jessica, who also has an eight-year-old...
AccidentsTODAY.com

Baby born day before condo collapse named for grandmother who died in building

A baby girl born hours before the Surfside condo collapse in Florida was named after her grandmother, who was one of at least 95 people killed in the accident. The baby's father, Dovy Ainsworth, posted on Facebook on June 23 that his wife, Sheva, had given birth to a baby girl. Just hours later, at around 1:30 in the morning on June 24, the 12-story condo building Champlain Towers South partially collapsed. Ainsworth's mother, Itty Ainsworth, 66, and her husband, Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, were identified as victims of the building collapse.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas mother gives birth to a baby boy in same hospital where her husband died of COVID-19 two months before - and names son after his late father

A grieving mother has given birth to a baby boy in the same hospital where she lost her husband to COVID-19 two months before, saying the moment was 'bittersweet.'. Maria Garza, 30, from Texas, delivered her son with her mother by her side on July 19. She named the newborn after his father, Jason Garza, 36, who died in the ICU in May following a three-month coronavirus battle.
Family Relationshipsmegadoctornews.com

A Mom, shows her mighty love for daughter

As I sit and write this post I reflect on the occurrences of the last week. My daughter, Nicole Degollado Gonzalez, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her 3rd baby boy got Covid. Her entire little family got Covid. As her family got better, she got worse. Last Sunday my son-in-law called me and tells me, “Mom she isn’t getting better,”. I instinctly tell him, “Bring my baby girl home!” They come home and we drive her straight to Rio Grande Regional Hospital. We aren’t allowed to stay with her, so after we know she’s been taken up to the 3rd floor, Labor and Delivery, we return home. They discharged her at 3 am. We go through the day Monday, and Tuesday a get another phone call “Mom, she can’t breathe”. I call her amazing PA from her OBGYN, Kareena Gonzales, and they did a direct admit. So starts our worst nightmare with Covid. My baby girl had Covid pneumonia and was put on 10 Liters of oxygen, which is the most they can put you in before Intubating you. Her OBGYN talked about inducing her delivery. We knew she couldn’t go through a natural delivery, and we didn’t know if she could sustain a C-Section. We prayed and decided best thing was to wait and pray she improve; baby was strong and healthy. We would call the nurses station to get a report every shift, check what she was saturating and what her oxygen level was and on Wednesday we were told she can have 1 visitor a day for 15 minutes.
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Mail

Surprised mother gives birth to her 10 POUND son on the side of the road outside the wrong hospital in a borrowed car – as midwives scramble to help her out of the front seat

A mum has given birth to a huge baby boy in the front seat of a borrowed car after she went into labour on the freeway. Tanika Brincat had 10lb baby Marco in a car outside the front doors to Osborne Park Hospital in Perth's northern suburbs after contractions began during her toddler's Sunday morning swimming lessons.
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Miracle Baby Born at 21 Weeks Celebrates First Birthday

The odds of a newborn surviving birth in the 21st week of gestation are slim, but parents, Rick and Beth Hutchinson, never stopped hoping that their miracle baby would have a fighting chance. On June 5, 2021, the Hutchinsons celebrated Richard Scott William Hutchinson's first birthday following a six-month stay at the hospital.
Texas Statehot969boston.com

Wedding Dress Found On The Side Of The Road In Texas

Doesn’t look like this wedding had a happy ending…. Did you or someone you know lose a wedding dress in Texas?. This is not your normal piece of debris you see on the side of the road while driving. According to upi.com, tollway officials in Texas said they are trying to find the owner of this wedding dress.
Women's HealthPosted by
People

Baby Girl Born with Partially Developed Embryo Inside Her Stomach

A newborn in Israel has shocked doctors with an extremely rare medical case. The Times of Israel reports that a baby girl was born with an embryo inside her stomach in a case of fetus-in-fetu, a congenital anomaly that occurs in about every 1 in 500,000 births. The girl was born earlier this month at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, the hospital said Tuesday.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
People

Joshua Jackson Bought 'Simple' Childhood Home Where Baby Daughter Now Sleeps in His Old Bedroom

Joshua Jackson is reflecting on his own childhood while discussing his goals as a new parent. The Dr. Death star, 43, and wife Jodie Turner-Smith share a baby girl, whose arrival PEOPLE confirmed in April 2020. Speaking with MR PORTER magazine, Jackson opens up about his complicated relationship with his own father and how purchasing his childhood home back in 2001 helped him heal.
Travelhppr.org

Little Spouse On The Prairie: Wrong Side Of The Road

We don’t do it often, but every once in a great while, we decide to take a bigger vacation than our usual road trip in the U.S. This summer seemed like the perfect time to do this, because my 16-year-old daughter had signed up for an international music tour. We wanted to spy on her the entire time and make her teen life miserable. No, not really. But, we did want to attend some of her concerts, and a couple of our own friends were interested in going along.

Comments / 0

Community Policy