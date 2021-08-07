Cancel
KSHB 41 News on air talent faces off in cookoff

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Six of KSHB 41 News' on-air talent took a break from television to put their grilling skills on display on Saturday.

KSHB 41 News anchors Dia Wall, Kevin Holmes and Rae Daniel, reporter Charlie Keegan, meteorologist Lindsey Anderson and sports director Mick Shaffer all participated in the cookoff.

The six participants were split up into three teams:

  • Holmes and Shaffer
  • Wall and Anderson
  • Keegan and Daniel

In the end, Keegan and Daniel's cooking skills were too much for the rest as they took home first place.

The winning slider was an arrowhead-shaped patty seasoned with garlic, on a Hawaiian roll with tomatoes, grilled avocado and grilled onions.

Holmes and Shaffer came in second, and Wall and Anderson followed in third.

