Patriots Captain holds community jamboree in Providence

By Rosie Langello
WPRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots captain Matthew Slater held a community jamboree in Providence on Saturday afternoon. He says his wife, Shahrzad Slater came up with the idea to help bring the community together. Providence is a special place to the Slater’s because it’s where they met as a couple. Slater says he hopes to have more events just like this one.

