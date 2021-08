Get ready for another body blow from the radical Democrats who now run the country (Biden & Congress). They are preparing to slip a noose around the neck of natural gas-fired power plants with their upcoming so-called “reconciliation” bill in which they plan to reward big donors and radicalized environmentalists by destroying the coal and gas-fired power plant industry. The way they plan to do it is to introduce a so-called “clean electricity standard” (CES) in the reconciliation bill. It’s new language (new lipstic) on the same old pig of fossil fuel hatred. The bill contains a carbon tax applied specifically to fossil fuel plants that produce electricity. Sound familiar? PA Gov. Tom Wolf is trying this in his state with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The new federal bill in essence forces the equivalent of RGGI on all states everywhere. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN. RESIST!