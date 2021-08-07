Impairment suspected in fatal crash that killed one early Saturday morning

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One was killed in a head-on collision caused by a truck going the wrong way on I-15 early Saturday morning. A police statement reads that at around 1:11 a.m., a Toyota pickup traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the entry ramp near 1700 S crashed head-on with a Toyota Corolla, causing fatal injuries to the 26-year-old female in the Corolla. Her passenger was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.