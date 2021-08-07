Cancel
Babish Recreates the “Death by Chocolate” Éclair from The Simpsons

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat is a LOT of butter. One might imagine it would be just as good to toss a stick of butter in a bowl of sugar and roll it around before consuming it, since aesthetics aside, this appears to be what’s going on with this dish. As always, Bingeing with Babish is a treat since we get to watch a master at work and the fact is that every time we get to watch this guy it’s amazing and definitely worth building up an appetite. This dangerous delicacy seen on The Simpsons is a sweet treat that’s bound to clog the arteries if one decides to partake of too many of them since looking at all that butter is enough to make a person’s stomach heave just a little and their bowels to seize up in fright. But there’s no doubt that it’s tasty, and perhaps even addictive since it’s bound to entice a person with the delectable.., okay, maybe that’s enough for now. The point is that the chocolate eclair has been a pretty common staple for a long time when it comes to pastry sweets, and while it’s a lot of work to get it right and does require a lot of effort to make it, plenty of people happen to enjoy this goodie since it might only require half of one to give someone a serious sugar buzz.

