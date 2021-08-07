Cancel
Goleta, CA

Power outage affects more than 2,500 Goleta homes

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mapGm_0bL5Jjtf00

GOLETA, Calif. - More than 2,500 Southern California Edison customers were impacted by a sudden power outage in Goleta Saturday afternoon.

The outage started around 3:30 p.m. and appears to be located off Highway 154 above the Goleta area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJz2e_0bL5Jjtf00
(Photo: SoCal Edison)

SCE reported a total of 2,695 were affected by the outage.

Crews estimated most homes will be back up and running by 4:21 p.m., however, the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

For updates and more information on this outage and others, visit www.sce.com .

Check back later for updates.

The post Power outage affects more than 2,500 Goleta homes appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

