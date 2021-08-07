UnityPoint Latest Healthcare Company To Require Employee Vaccinations
Statewide Iowa — The UnityPoint Health system is the latest to announce it will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 . UnityPoint says all employees in the 31 Iowa hospitals in its network are required to be vaccinated by November 1st, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not. President and CEO Clay Holderman says in a statement that “We believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients, and communities as healthy as possible”kiwaradio.com
