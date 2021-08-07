Cancel
Public Health

UnityPoint Latest Healthcare Company To Require Employee Vaccinations

kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago

Statewide Iowa — The UnityPoint Health system is the latest to announce it will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 . UnityPoint says all employees in the 31 Iowa hospitals in its network are required to be vaccinated by November 1st, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not. President and CEO Clay Holderman says in a statement that “We believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients, and communities as healthy as possible”

Public HealthInc.com

Big Companies Say They Plan to Fire Unvaccinated Employees. Some of them Have Already Started

There are two big questions facing almost every company right now. The first is when to bring people back to the office. It's a tricky question considering that Covid-19 cases are, once again, on the rise. Many companies are understandably anxious to get everyone back in the office, but there is increasing pushback from employees who have worked remotely for more than a year, and are just as anxious about going back.
Public Healthishn.com

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccines among its medical employees

On July 26, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced he will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Title 38 VA health care personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors — who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves.
Public HealthNBC Washington

Spectrum, Beaumont & Ascension Health Systems to Mandate Employee Virus Vaccinations

Three of the nation's largest health systems will require all employees and physicians at their hospitals and other facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Spectrum Health, a 14-hospital network, and eight-hospital Beaumont Health announced the mandates Wednesday. At least five major hospital systems in the state of Michigan have announced such requirements.
Public Healthncpoliticalnews.com

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen applauds NC healthcare association’s position supporting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for healthcare employees

RALEIGH — North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) announced its position approved by the association’s board of trustees supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for healthcare workers. NCHA also announced several of its member health systems intend to be first in the state to require COVID-19 vaccination for their employees, including Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and the following UNC Health hospitals – UNC Medical Center, UNC Rex, UNC Johnston, UNC Chatham, UNC Rockingham and UNC Southeastern.
Public Healthcdc.gov

Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Among Health Care Personnel Working in Long-Term Care Facilities, by Job Category, National Healthcare Safety Network — United States, March 2021

James T. Lee, MD1,2; Sandy P. Althomsons, MA, MHS1; Hsiu Wu, MD1; Daniel S. Budnitz, MD1; Elizabeth J. Kalayil, MPH1,3; Megan C. Lindley, MPH1; Cassandra Pingali, MPH1; Carolyn B. Bridges, MD1; Andrew I. Geller, MD1; Amy Parker Fiebelkorn, MSN, MPH1; Samuel B. Graitcer, MD1; James A. Singleton, PhD1; Suchita A. Patel, DO1 (View author affiliations)
arizonadailyindependent.com

Healthcare Industry’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Employees Raising Questions

As more healthcare companies threaten to fire employees who refuse to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, more questions are being raised as to the motivation behind the mandate, and whether already understaffed hospitals and clinics can afford to lose a large number of staff. Banner Health, one of the “get vaccinated...
Health ServicesFox17

As COVID cases surge, here's where hospital staffing is critically low

WXMI — Similar to the state’s teacher shortage, Michigan could soon be facing a lack of healthcare workers when they’re needed most. The CDC is tracking the number of hospitals by state that are experiencing critically low staffing and as of the most recent data on July 31st, Michigan had five facilities in that group.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

How hospitals and PAC providers can optimize care and recover from COVID-19 economic damage in the process

During the COVID-19 pandemic, acute and post-acute care (PAC) providers have experienced their own unique crises. In acute care, providers have scrambled to find available ICU beds, physicians and critical care resources. Simultaneously, PAC providers have valiantly fought the virus’s spread among their vulnerable residents, so those critical care resources would not be required.
Proteststennesseestar.com

Minnesotans Organize Protest for Medical Freedom Following Vaccine Mandates for Some Healthcare Providers

Minnesotans are organizing a protest for medical freedom following several Minnesota healthcare providers requiring employees to take the COVID vaccine or lose their jobs. The protest will be held at the Minnesota State Capitol on August 28 at 10 a.m. Mayo Clinic, Allina Health, and M Health Fairview are three major healthcare providers that will be requiring employees to take the vaccine. The organizers are holding the protest to “demand informed consent and transparency in matters of health choice and medical freedom without coercion.”
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Hospitals Must Track, Report Staff Covid-19 Vaccination Rate

Hospitals will be required to track and report Covid-19 vaccination status for their health-care personnel to comply with a rule from the Biden administration. The requirement, contained in a wide-ranging hospital payment rule (RIN 0938-AU44, 0938-AU56), is an effort to “support public health tracking and provide patients, beneficiaries, and their caregivers important information to support informed decision making,” according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
fox35orlando.com

COVID Vaccines: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

Dr. Timothy Hendrix, the AdventHealth Centra Care Medical Director, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. With the new strain of COVID-19, the delta variant, are we protected if we’ve received the vaccine? Studies indicate that if you are currently vaccinated you have very good protection against the Delta Variant- 80-90% protection. More importantly, these vaccines keep people out of the hospital, and you won't have a severe symptoms.
Public Healthhccommunityjournal.com

Peterson Health renews hospital visitor limits for children

Due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases and variants, Peterson Health has elevated protocols for hospital visitation. As of Aug. 2, Peterson Health is not allowing children 16 years and younger to enter the hospital, said Audrey Cortez, director of Patient Experience,. “We know this is difficult for...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Value-Based Healthcare: How It Expanded During COVID-19

Value-based payment models were not only good for business during the pandemic, but also ushered in a new acceptance of telemedicine. This article was originally published August 9, 2021 onPSQH by Matt Phillion. The National Alliance of Purchaser Coalitions recently conducted a survey that showed six in 10 employers are...

