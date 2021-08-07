Search Warrant Execution Nets More Than $500,000 Worth Of Pot
Spencer, Iowa — A search warrant executed in Spencer Friday turned up a massive quantity of drugs and other items of evidence, according to authorities. The search warrant had been issued in connection with an investigation by the police department in the Pocahontas County town of Laurens. Authorities say Laurens Police had arrested William Cole in late July and Friday’s search warrant on a Spencer storage unit allegedly rented by Cole was a result of that arrest.kiwaradio.com
