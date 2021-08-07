Cancel
Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw man drowns in Ackley Lake

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
A 57-year-old Paw Paw man drowned after being underwater in Ackley Lake for more than an hour Saturday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, along with Paw Paw Quick Response and the Paw Paw Fire Department, were dispatched about 2:20 p.m. to the 34000 block of Hillside Ave. for a possible drowning, according to a news release.

9-1-1 calls reported a man had been underwater for about 10 minutes and that there were several boats in the water trying to find him.

Deputies arrived within 10 minutes and coordinated search and rescue operations with first responders arriving on scene.

The man was found dead.

His name is being withheld by law enforcement to allow family time to notify others.

It wasn't immediately clear how he had gotten submerged in the water.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

