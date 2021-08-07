3-on-3 basketball tournament will honor the late DJ Shay

A year ago, hip-hop leader DJ Shay from Buffalo died of COVID. This year, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held in his honor.

Demetrius Robinson, better known as DJ Shay, was a steady force behind the start of Griselda Records , a Buffalo-based music label. To honor him, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be happening next weekend, August 14 and 15, at McCarthy Park in Buffalo.

"DJ Shay and his son Dom used to watch basketball together every single day, and I figured he always wanted to play ball but he was too short, so he couldn't," said DJ Shay's close friend, Rob Cornelius. "And to honor Shay, this would be best, and get the whole community together."

Shay's son Dominic Robinson is also helping to organize the event.

"Pops was a legend. He helped everybody out, always was there for everybody. Other than music, he loved basketball. We would sit in the room and watch games, that's how we bonded," Robinson said.

Proceeds will go to the DJ Shay Foundation. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded. The winner of the 3-on-3 tournament wins $7,500, courtesy of Conway the Machine.

If you want to register a team for the tournament go to Doris Records on East Ferry to pick up a registration form or call the organizer, Rob Cornelius, at (716) 247-1817.