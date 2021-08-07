Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3-on-3 basketball tournament will honor the late DJ Shay

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYUUO_0bL5JSqC00

A year ago, hip-hop leader DJ Shay from Buffalo died of COVID. This year, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held in his honor.

Demetrius Robinson, better known as DJ Shay, was a steady force behind the start of Griselda Records , a Buffalo-based music label. To honor him, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be happening next weekend, August 14 and 15, at McCarthy Park in Buffalo.

"DJ Shay and his son Dom used to watch basketball together every single day, and I figured he always wanted to play ball but he was too short, so he couldn't," said DJ Shay's close friend, Rob Cornelius. "And to honor Shay, this would be best, and get the whole community together."

Shay's son Dominic Robinson is also helping to organize the event.

"Pops was a legend. He helped everybody out, always was there for everybody. Other than music, he loved basketball. We would sit in the room and watch games, that's how we bonded," Robinson said.

Proceeds will go to the DJ Shay Foundation. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded. The winner of the 3-on-3 tournament wins $7,500, courtesy of Conway the Machine.

If you want to register a team for the tournament go to Doris Records on East Ferry to pick up a registration form or call the organizer, Rob Cornelius, at (716) 247-1817.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWBtk_0bL5JSqC00

Comments / 0

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Covid#Griselda Records#The Dj Shay Foundation#Conway The Machine#Doris Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
BasketballNBC Philadelphia

Late Jumper Seals Men's 3×3 Basketball Gold for Latvia

Latvia’s Karlis Lasmanis hit a late two-point jumper to seal a 21-18 win over the athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the first gold medal in men’s 3x3 basketball. With less than 30 seconds remaining in the back-and-forth match, Lasmanis took a short pass from teammate Nauris Meizis,...
Basketballdefector.com

Note For Future 3×3 Basketball Olympians: Bring An Extra Pair Of Shoes

Latvia won the gold medal in 3×3 Olympic basketball today, thanks to a clutch, game-ending two-point shot from Karlis Lasmanis that delivered a 21-18 victory over Russia. It was a great shot, and a great way to end what has been a highly entertaining event that featured fun, fast-paced games in both the women’s and men’s tournaments. I was already pumped after watching the United States women’s team dominate the Russian Olympic Committee to win gold in their game earlier today, and by the time Lasmanis’s shot went through to end the men’s tournament, I was fully sold on 3×3 basketball being a great Olympic sport. But spare a thought for Ilia Karpenkov, the Russian big man who had to play the whole second half of the game with one functional shoe.
Basketballarcamax.com

U.S. women defeat Russian team to win gold in 3-on-3 basketball

TOKYO — The sky was dark, the hot air was thick, the music was loud and the lights were bright, a rookie sport getting its golden moment Wednesday night. A sport that seemed so silly and so contrived a week ago now seemed so central to what these Olympics could have been, a few thousand people bobbing their heads to a Daft Punk song while they watched a cobbled together group of WNBA stars win 3-on-3 basketball's first ever gold medal.
Basketballanonymouseagle.com

The Basketball Tournament 2021 Quarterfinals Preview: #1 Golden Eagles vs #3 Boeheim’s Army

Location: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio. You know what’s fun about The Basketball Tournament? Knowing that the extremely successful TBT outfit that you cheer for — Golden Eagles, the Marquette alumni team in this case — has played enough games in the past (22-4 coming into this year!) to have a head-to-head history against the team that they’re facing in the quarterfinals. It’s true! Golden Eagles has faced Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse alumni team, before in TBT. That matchup came in the 2018 tournament, and Golden Eagles came away with the 90-86 victory over BA in the quarterfinals of that year’s event. POTENTIALLY NOT FUN FACT: The Marquette guys were the #3 seed in the region that year going up against the #1 seeded Boeheim’s Army team. The tables have turned on that one, so hopefully we don’t get that upset result this time.
NBAcbs17

3 Triangle basketball products picked in 1st round of NBA Draft

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three Triangle basketball products will move to the professional ranks after being selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The first off the board was Trey Murphy at 17th. The Cary native played two seasons at Rice before heading to Virginia for this past year. He averaged 11.3 points in 25 games for the Cavaliers — 20 of which he started.
Oregon StateNRToday.com

Pepsi goes 3-1 in final week, preps for Legion A state tournament

The Pepsi Bottlecaps closed out their regular season by winning three of their final four games heading into next week’s Oregon American Legion A State Tournament. The Bottlecaps (25-5 overall) swept a doubleheader at Henley in Klamath Falls Monday, then settled for a split at Hidden Valley in Murphy Tuesday.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga reaches quarterfinals in Olympic 3-on-3 basketball

Nebraska basketball player Keisei Tominaga, who represented Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, reached the quarterfinals of the men's 3-on-3 basketball tournament before being eliminated. Tominaga and his Japanese teammates lost to Latvia, 21-18, on Tuesday to exit the tournament. That quarterfinal game came after Japan went 2-5 in round-robin pool...
NBAculturemap.com

Big3 3-on-3 Basketball League

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. American Airlines Center will host week 4 of the 2021 Big3 season. Created in part by rapper/actor Ice Cube, the Big3 is...
WorldNBC New York

Team USA Falls in 3×3 Basketball to Host Japan

Team USA faced Japan in the final game of pool play on Tuesday. The host country pulled off the surprise upset winning 20-18 over the United States. Stefanie Dolson led the U.S. with seven points. The Americans had a good start scoring the first five points of the game, but...
Elkhart County, INnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ELKHART COUNTY FAIR: 3-on-3 basketball wraps up with strong performances

Jul. 29—GOSHEN — The last night of 3-on-3 basketball at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair saved some of the best performances for last on Wednesday. Eighteen teams — six from the 16-18 age group and 12 from the 19+ age group — showcased their skills in front of hundreds of fairgoers to close out the 2021 rendition of the fair's 3-on-3 tournament.
SportsSlate

The Nine Things Wrong With Olympic 3-on-3 Basketball

Does Olympics 3-on-3 basketball need fixing? The answer, according to me, is yes. I’ve spent countless hours of my life playing pickup basketball, often in small-group configurations very similar to that which we’re seeing in Tokyo, and, friends, I have some opinions about this brand-new Olympic sport, and about how it could be better. The 3-on-3 basketball I know is loose and casual, and the formalized version being played in Tokyo ought to be tweaked to better conform to the true spirit of the game. Here, then, is a list of nine things wrong with Olympic 3-on-3 basketball—which the International Olympic Committee styles 3x3—again according to me, in hopes that someone might step in and fix them for 2024.
College SportsFingerLakes1

Keifer Sykes hits game-winning 3-pointer as Boeheim’s Army wins The Basketball Tournament (full coverage)

Keifer Sykes hit a three pointer to give Boeheim’s Army a 69-67 win over Team 23 in The Basketball Tournament championship game. It was an intense, physical battle right from the start. It was a back and forth first quarter until Boeheim’s Army went on a 5-1 run to close it out and take a one point lead into the second. Boeheim’s Army held the lead for most of the second quarter, but Team 23 was able to keep the advantage for Boeheim’s Army at just one entering halftime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy